VEGOILS-Palm snaps four-day rally ahead of export data

JAKARTA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Malaysia's benchmark palm oil futures fell on Thursday after four straight sessions of gains, with investors awaiting Aug. 1-25 export data from cargo surveyors for further direction.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 1.28% to 4,253 ringgit ($949.33) a tonne in early trade. The contract gained 6.64% in the previous four sessions.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Some cargo surveyors will release data on Malaysia's Aug. 1-25 palm oil exports on Thursday. Export data for Aug. 1-20 were mixed, with two cargo surveyors saying shipments dropped on a monthly basis, while one reported a rise.

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were up 0.79%, while Dalian's soyoil contract DBYv1 gained 0.85% and its palm oil contract DCPv1 rose 0.09%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Soybeans climbed on concerns over supplies from the United States, while wheat futures rose for a fifth straight session on lower supplies from the Black Sea region. GRA/

* Top palm oil producer Indonesia has extended to Oct. 31 a policy of not collecting levies for palm oil exports, Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan said on Wednesday amid efforts to encourage exports and prop up farmers' prices for fresh palm oil.

* Palm oil looks neutral in a range of 4,085-4,350 ringgit per tonne, and an escape could suggest a direction, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian share markets were broadly positive while the dollar was slightly weaker, with investors nervously awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole conference for clues on how sharp future interest rate hikes might be. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices rose in early Asian trade after Saudi Arabia suggested the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries could consider cutting output, though bearish economic signals from central bankers and falling equities weighed. O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 Germany GDP Detailed QQ SA, YY NSA Q2

0645 France Business Climate Mfg, Overall Aug

0800 Germany Ifo Business Climate New Aug

0800 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New Aug

0800 Germany Ifo Expectations New Aug

1000 France Unemp Class-A SA July

1230 US GDP 2nd Estimate Q2

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

($1 = 4.4800 ringgit)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.