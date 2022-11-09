VEGOILS-Palm slumps about 4% on higher Malaysia stocks, China demand worries

(Updates with closing prices)

SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil dropped on Wednesday over expectations of a rise in stockpiles, with COVID-19 restrictions in top buyer China further dragging down the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell for a second straight session, falling 165 ringgit, or 3.78%, to 4,196 ringgit ($895.05) a tonne, its lowest closing since Oct. 31.

"Prices are down ahead of Malaysian Palm Oil Board data (which is) expected to show higher stocks in Malaysia," said Pranav Bajoria, a director at Singapore-based brokerage Comglobal.

China's commitment to continue its "zero COVID-19" policy also weighed on prices, Bajoria added.

Malaysia's palm oil inventories at end-October likely rose to a three-and-a-half-year high as production improved while imports slumped, a Reuters survey showed.

Stockpiles were pegged to rise 9.3% from September to 2.53 million tonnes, the most since April 2019, according to the median estimate of eight traders and analysts polled by Reuters.

The global outlook for palm oil remains uncertain, with strict pandemic policies in China weighing on demand, while high energy prices and a slowdown in output propping it up, leading industry analysts said at a conference on Friday.

Nearly three years into the pandemic, China is sticking with its strict COVID containment policy that has caused mounting economic damage and widespread frustration, while keeping its borders shut for most international travel.

In related edible oils, Dalian's most-active soyoil contract lost 2.4%, while its palm oil contract gave up 1.8%. ($1 = 4.6880 ringgit) (Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Eileen Soreng and Vinay Dwivedi) ((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) ((For a table on Malaysian physical palm oil prices, including refined oil, Reuters Terminal users can double click on or type . * To view freight rates from Peninsula Malaysia/Sumatra to China, India, Pakistan and Rotterdam, please key in and press enter, or double click between the brackets. * Reuters Terminal users can see cash and futures edible oil prices by double clicking on the codes in the brackets: To go to the next page in the same chain, hit F12. To go back, hit F11. Vegetable oils

Malaysian palm oil exports

CBOT soyoil futures

CBOT soybean futures

Indian solvent

Dalian Commodity Exchange

Dalian soyoil futures

Dalian refined palm oil futures

Zhengzhou rapeseed oil

European edible oil prices/trades

[OILS/E] )) Keywords: ASIA VEGOILS/ (UPDATE 2)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.