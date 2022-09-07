Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm slips to six-week closing low on higher supplies outlook, weaker rival oils

Credit: REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva

Malaysian palm oil futures hit a six-week closing low on Wednesday, as traders weighed rising supplies outlook, COVID-19 restrictions in key buyer China, and weakness in rival soyoil.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures hit a six-week closing low on Wednesday, as traders weighed rising supplies outlook, COVID-19 restrictions in key buyer China, and weakness in rival soyoil.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 93 ringgit, or 2.45%, to 3,704 ringgit ($823.11) a tonne, its lowest since July 25.

It had earlier hit an intraday low of 4%.

High palm oil stocks and the seasonal stronger output from top producing countries Indonesia and Malaysia should keep global supplies abundant, pressuring the market, Refinitiv Commodities Research said in a note.

Increased global supply prospects from sunseed oil and soybean oil are also bearish factors, it added.

A Reuters poll ahead of Malaysian Palm Oil Board data pegged a jump in inventories to 2.03 million tonnes as production expands. PALM/POLL

Weak economic data from key consumer China stoked concerns over demand, as China's stringent zero-COVID policy has kept cities such as Chengdu under lockdown.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 3.4%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 dropped 2.8%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 1% on concerns that Argentina's decision to offer a preferential exchange rate for soybean exports during September could dampen global demand for U.S. supplies.

Limiting losses, the ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, fell 0.04% against the dollar to its lowest since 1998, making the commodity cheaper for holders of foreign currency.

($1 = 4.5000 ringgit)

Most Popular