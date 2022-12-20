VEGOILS-Palm slips to one-week closing low on softer Dec demand

Updates with closing prices

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell to a one-week closing low in quiet trade on Tuesday, weighed by data showing weakening export demand in December.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 59 ringgit, or 1.5%, to 3,870 ringgit ($873.59) a tonne, its lowest closing since Dec. 12.

Total market volume has declined sharply in the past week to its lowest since March 28.

Exports from Malaysia during Dec 1-20 fell 4% from the previous month to 952,592 tonnes, cargo surveyor ITS said.

Prices had risen as much as 1.7% earlier in the day on concerns over supply amid the monsoon season in Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm oil producer.

Wet weather conditions in the country has raised flooding risks, disrupting supplies in the near term, Refinitiv Agriculture Research said in a note late on Monday.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.7%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 eased 0.7%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.2%.

($1 = 4.4320 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Eileen Soreng and Shailesh Kuber)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.