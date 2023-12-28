VEGOILS-Palm slips on weaker rival oils; lower output estimates cap losses

By Danial Azhar

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures declined on Thursday after two consecutive sessions of gains, weighed down by weakness in rival edible oils, although lower production estimates limited losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 10 ringgit, or 0.27%, to 3,760 ringgit ($814.91) by midday.

The contract was seen trading lower following weakness in Chinese vegetable oil futures and Malaysia’s weaker palm oil performance during December, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

"Although lower production estimates have restricted palm oil prices from falling at a bigger magnitude," Bagani said.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Association estimated Malaysia's palm oil production fell 8.59% between Dec. 1-Dec. 20, while UOB's Kay Hian estimated production was down 7% to 11%.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.39%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 slipped 0.33%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.27%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products from Dec. 1-Dec. 25 were estimated to be down between 4% and 16% from the previous month, according to data from surveyors Intertek Testing Services and AmSpec Agri Malaysia.

The ringgit MYR= rose 0.28% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currency.

Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Thursday as persistent fears over escalating tensions in the Middle East outweighed easing concerns about transport disruptions.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Malaysia maintained its January export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and raised its reference price.

Palm oil may fall to 3,709 ringgit per metric ton, following its failure to break resistance at 3,793 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.6140 ringgit)

(Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

