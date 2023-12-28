VEGOILS-Palm slips on stronger ringgit; set to post annual loss

By Danial Azhar

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures declined on Friday as gains in the ringgit and expectations of lower demand weighed on sentiment, with the benchmark contract set to post a second consecutive annual loss.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 38 ringgit, or 1.02%, to 3,701 ringgit ($806.67) by midday. The contract is set for an 11% decline this year.

Malaysian palm oil was unable to sustain gains because of a stronger ringgit and fear of deteriorating demand, said Mitesh Saiya, trading manager at Mumbai-based trading firm Kantilal Laxmichand & Co.

"The contract also tracked weakness in Dalian vegetable oils and crude oil prices," Saiya said.

The ringgit MYR= rose 0.37% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products from Dec. 1-Dec. 25 were estimated to be down between 4% and 16% from the previous month, according to data from surveyors Intertek Testing Services and AmSpec Agri Malaysia.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.54%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 slipped 1.85%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.08%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices are set to end 2023 about 10% lower, the first annual decline in two years, after geopolitical concerns, production cuts and global measures to rein in inflation triggered wild fluctuations in prices. O/R

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The El Nino weather phenomenon, which brought dryness to large parts of Asia, capped losses in the market this year. Dry El Nino weather is forecast to continue into the first half of 2024, putting at risk global palm oil production.

Malaysia maintained its January export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and raised its reference price.

Palm oil still targets 3,709 ringgit per metric ton, which is suggested by a rising channel, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.5880 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/3O6Y5J5

(Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Sohini Goswami)

((danial.azhar@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/dan_azh ;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.