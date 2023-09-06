VEGOILS-Palm slips on bearish polls on inventories, weaker rival oils

By Dewi Kurniawati

Jakarta, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures traded lower for a third consecutive session on Wednesday after bearish data on inventories pulled down prices and as the contract tracked weaker rival oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 19 ringgit, or 0.49%, at 3,882 ringgit ($831.62) per metric ton during the midday break.

Malaysia's palm oil inventories at the end of August likely jumped to a six-month high at 1.89 million metric tons, as output rose and exports slowed, a Reuters survey showed on Tuesday.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) is scheduled to release its palm oil inventories data on Sept. 11.

"The Bursa Malaysia Derivatives FCPO (Crude Palm Oil Futures) is in red for the third consecutive day due to bearish MPOB polls data, which is expecting a jump in August-end stocks, prompting a selling interest in the market," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 was largely flat, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 dropped 0.70%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.38%.

India's edible oil imports in August rose 5% to a record 1.85 million metric tons as refiners purchased more than 1 million tons of palm oil for a second consecutive month to build stocks for upcoming festivals.

Higher purchases by India, the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils, could help lower palm oil stocks in Indonesia and Malaysia and support benchmark futures.

Indonesia has set its crude palm oil reference price for the Sept. 1-15 period at $805.20 per ton and the CPO export tax and levy at $33 per ton and $85 per ton, respectively.

Palm oil FCPOc3may drop into a range of 3,855 ringgit to 3,876 ringgit per metric ton, as an uptrend from 3,681 ringgit may have reversed, according to Reuters analyst Wang Tao.

($1 = 4.6680 ringgit)

