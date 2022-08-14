VEGOILS-Palm slips from six-week closing high as weaker soyoil weighs

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Monday from a six-week closing high hit in the previous session, weighed down by weakness in rival soyoil after a U.S. government report raised the country's soybean forecast.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 95 ringgit, or 2.16%, to 4,312 ringgit ($968.34) a tonne during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. soybean production will be bigger than previously forecast as better-than-expected yields will more than make up for a cut to acreage, the government said on Friday.

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 2.1%. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.4%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 0.4%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil faces a resistance at 4,452 ringgit per tonne, it may hover below this level or retrace towards a support at 4,269 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares turned mixed after China's central bank trimmed key lending rates as a raft of economic data missed forecasts, underlining the need for more stimulus to support the world's second largest economy. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0200 China Urban Investment (YTD) YY

0200 China Retail Sales YY

0200 China Unemp Rate Urban Area

1100 EU Reserve Assets Total

($1 = 4.4530 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

