VEGOILS-Palm slips for seventh session in eight, weaker ringgit limits fall

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures eased on Thursday, declining for a seventh session in eight as they tracked losses in rival oils, although a weaker ringgit capped losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 22 ringgit, or 0.56%, to 3,893 ringgit ($855.23) a metric ton during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* India's edible oil imports in July rose to a record 1.76 million metric tonnes as refiners built up stocks for upcoming festivals given uncertainty over supplies from the Black Sea, five dealers told Reuters.

* The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, fell 0.3% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currency.

* Russia attacked Ukraine's main inland port across the Danube River from Romania on Wednesday, sending global food prices higher as it ramped up its use of force to prevent Ukraine from exporting grain.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 eased 0.3%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 fell 0.6%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.4%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may retest a support zone of 3,839 to 3,861 ringgit per metric ton, a break below could open the way towards 3,778 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares were subdued after Fitch downgraded U.S. sovereign debt sparking profit-taking, with investors now shifting focus to Bank of England's rate decision and earnings from Apple and Amazon. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0750 France S&P Global Serv PMI July

0750 France HCOB Composite PMI July

0755 Germany HCOB Services PMI July

0755 Germany HCOB Composite Final PMI July

0800 EU HCOB Services Final PMI July

0800 EU S&P Global Comp Final PMI July

0830 UK Composite PMI Final July

0830 UK Reserve Assets Total July

1100 UK BOE Bank Rate Aug

1100 US Bank of England to publish Monetary Policy

Report

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1345 US S&P Global Serv, Comp Final PMIs July

1400 US ISM N-Mfg PMI July

($1 = 4.5520 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/3OGuQNF

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

