VEGOILS-Palm slips for second day on weak exports, firm ringgit

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses for a second straight session on Thursday, weighed down by weakness in rival Dalian edible oils, low exports and a firmer ringgit.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 32 ringgit, or 0.84%, to 3,783 ringgit ($892.64) a tonne by the midday break.

The contract fell 8.6% in January, marking its second consecutive monthly drop.

A stronger ringgit, deep losses in soybean oil and the worst monthly exports in nearly two years weighed on the market, said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

Buying momentum is limited after traders price in subdued January production outlook, he added.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for January fell 26.4% to 1,113,292 tonnes from 1,512,468 tonnes shipped during December, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Tuesday.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 3.1%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 eased 2.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.2%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, rose 0.59% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for holders of foreign currencies.

Palm oil is expected to test a support at 3,796 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could be followed by a drop into a range of 3,683-3,721 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.2380 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Uttaresh.V)

