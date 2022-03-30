VEGOILS-Palm slips for second day as crude prices fall

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second straight session on Thursday, dragged down by a drop in oil prices on news that the United States may tap its reserves, while investors waited for March export data from cargo surveyors.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 68 ringgit, or 1.15%, to 5,862 ringgit ($1,395.38) a tonne in early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Traders are awaiting cargo surveyors to release export shipment data for March.

* Oil futures dived more than $5 a barrel on reports that the Biden administration is weighing releasing some 1 million barrels of oil per day from strategic reserves for several months in a bid to calm soaring crude prices. O/R

* Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 0.6%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 fell 0.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 1.1%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stocks eased after this week's global rally, following Wall Street's overnight stumble, while oil dropped sharply as the United States weighed a massive draw from its reserves to rein in surging fuel prices. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

0030 Australia Building Approvals Feb

0130 China NBS Manufacturing PMI March

0600 UK Nationwide House Price YY March

0600 UK GDP QQ/YY Q4

0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY March

0755 Germany Unemployment Rate SA March

0900 EU Unemployment Rate Feb

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1230 US Consumption, Adjusted MM Feb

($1 = 4.2010 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

