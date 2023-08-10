VEGOILS-Palm slips but smaller rise in end-July stocks to limit decline

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slid on Thursday after a sharp rise in the previous session, but a smaller-than-expected increase in end-July inventories is set to cushion losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 51 ringgit, or 1.35%, to 3,720 ringgit ($813.83) per metric ton by the midday break.

The contract was trading near a six-week low hit on Tuesday.

Malaysia's end-July palm oil inventories expanded 0.68% from the month before to a five-month high of 1.73 million metric tons, according to Malaysian Palm Oil Board data released during the midday break.

However, inventories were below market expectations as exports surged at a faster pace.

Production jumped 11.21% to 1.61 million tons, its highest since January, MPOB data showed. Exports rose 15.55% to 1.35 million tons, much higher than anticipated.

"Overall the market looks set for a strong rebound from the recent lows," said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 2.3%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 1.6%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.2%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

($1 = 4.5710 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Eileen Soreng)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.