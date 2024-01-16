VEGOILS-Palm slips as weaker crude oil prices weigh on sentiment

News & Insights

January 16, 2024 — 10:07 pm EST

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures opened lower on Wednesday, as a slump in crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment, although a weaker ringgit lent some support to the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 27 ringgit, or 0.70%, to 3,835 ringgit ($814.74) in early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Oil prices fell as a stronger U.S. dollar limited demand for greenback-denominated crude, though the rising risks of supply disruptions amid the intensifying conflict in the Red Sea curbed the losses. O/R

* Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, fell 0.43% against the dollar, making the commodity less expensive for buyers holding foreign currency.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.11%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 0.25%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.63%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Jan. 1-15 were estimated to be down 2.6% at 604,474 tons from a month earlier, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Monday.

* Data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services showed that exports for Jan. 1-15 rose 6.5% to 629,918 tons.

* India will extend edible oil imports at a lower duty by another year until March 2025, as the world's biggest vegetable oil importer moves to contain local prices.

* Palm oil is biased to drop to 3,818 ringgit per ton, as it faces strong resistance at 3,868 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stocks stumbled and the dollar was near a one-month high as hawkish rhetoric from central bankers beat back bets of early interest rate cuts, while geopolitical worries kept risk sentiment in check. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

0700 UK CPI Y/Y, Core CPI Y/Y Dec

1000 Euro zone HICP Final MM, YY Dec

1330 US Import Prices YY, Retail Sales MM Dec

1415 US Industrial Production MM Dec

1900 US Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book

($1 = 4.7070 ringgit)

(Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

