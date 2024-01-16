VEGOILS-Palm slips as weaker crude oil prices weigh on sentiment

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures opened lower on Wednesday, as a slump in crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment, although a weaker ringgit lent some support to the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 27 ringgit, or 0.70%, to 3,835 ringgit ($814.74) in early trade.

* Oil prices fell as a stronger U.S. dollar limited demand for greenback-denominated crude, though the rising risks of supply disruptions amid the intensifying conflict in the Red Sea curbed the losses. O/R

* Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, fell 0.43% against the dollar, making the commodity less expensive for buyers holding foreign currency.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.11%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 0.25%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.63%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Jan. 1-15 were estimated to be down 2.6% at 604,474 tons from a month earlier, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Monday.

* Data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services showed that exports for Jan. 1-15 rose 6.5% to 629,918 tons.

* India will extend edible oil imports at a lower duty by another year until March 2025, as the world's biggest vegetable oil importer moves to contain local prices.

* Palm oil is biased to drop to 3,818 ringgit per ton, as it faces strong resistance at 3,868 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

* Asian stocks stumbled and the dollar was near a one-month high as hawkish rhetoric from central bankers beat back bets of early interest rate cuts, while geopolitical worries kept risk sentiment in check. MKTS/GLOB

