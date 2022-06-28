VEGOILS-Palm slips as bigger Indonesia export quotas weigh

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell more than 1% on Wednesday, snapping a two-day rally, after Indonesia raised export quotas for companies.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 68 ringgit, or 1.36%, to 4,921 ringgit ($1,118.92) a tonne during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Indonesian palm oil companies will be offered larger export quotas under new plans to adjust rules on local cooking oil sales, officials said on Tuesday, part of government efforts to improve domestic distribution after a months-long price crisis.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.5%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 0.8%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 1.1%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may test a support at 4,742 ringgit per tonne, as it could have completed a bounce from the recent low of 4,493 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Stocks on global indexes fell sharply on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 down 2% after a report showed U.S. consumer confidence dropped in June amid concerns about inflation, while oil prices gained for a third day. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0130 Australia Retail Sales MM Final May

0900 EU Consumer Confid. Final June

1200 Germany CPI Prelim YY June

1200 Germany HICP Prelim YY June

1230 US GDP Final Q1

($1 = 4.3980 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3OKzRSE

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.