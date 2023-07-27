VEGOILS-Palm slides on stronger ringgit, cheaper Indonesian cargoes

By Carman Chew

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures dipped for a third straight session on Thursday, dragged down by a firmer ringgit and cheaper Indonesia-origin cargoes, although losses were capped by stronger rival edible oils and crude oil.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 7 ringgit, or 0.17%, to 4,055 ringgit ($896.13) by the midday break.

Packer demand was anaemic on competing offers from Indonesia, which were $30-$40 lower than Malaysia-origin cargoes, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Many bull spread traders were unwinding their positions on Thursday, with the July contract about to expire. Free-on-board bids were far apart, though sellers were again reluctant, he added.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, appreciated 0.48% against the dollar. A stronger ringgit makes palm oil less attractive for foreign currency holders.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 edged up 0.61%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 eased 0.03%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 gained 0.41%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysia's palm oil exports during July 1-25 rose 10.8% from the month before, according to AmSpec Agri Malaysia.

Data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services on Tuesday showed a 17.8% rise in exports for the same period.

Oil prices rose as investors focused on expectations of tighter supplies from top oil producers, helping reverse earlier losses that were driven by worries that the hike in U.S. interest rates will hurt demand. O/R

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm oil may fall further to 3,978 ringgit per metric ton, driven by a wave c, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

($1 = 4.5250 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/3QaZHDl

(Reporting by Carman Chew; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((carman.chew@thomsonreuters.com; +6582011860))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.