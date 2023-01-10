VEGOILS-Palm slides nearly 4%, hits over 2-week low as exports drop

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures dropped more than 3% on Tuesday to their lowest in more than two weeks, dragged by weaker rival oils and waning demand worries.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 158 ringgit, or 3.84%, to 3,960 ringgit ($905.76) a tonne during early trade — its lowest since Dec. 23.

Exports from Malaysia during January 1-10 tumbled by half from the same week in December to 235,529 tonnes, cargo surveyor Amspec Agri said.

Malaysia's December palm oil end-stocks fell 4.09% from the month before to a four-month low of 2.19 million tonnes, Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data showed.

Production shrank 3.68% to 1.62 million tonnes, while exports ticked down 3.48% to 1.47 million tonnes.

MPOB data is slightly supportive since end-stocks are at the lower end of expectations, although exports dropped more than expected, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 eased 1.5%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 slipped 1.8%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 1.1%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

($1 = 4.3720 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.