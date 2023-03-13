VEGOILS-Palm slides for third day on weaker rival edible oils

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a third session on Tuesday, tracking weakness in rival edible oils amid global economic concerns, although losses were limited by strong exports.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 33 ringgit, or 0.72%, to 4,010 ringgit ($895.09) a tonne in early trade, hitting its lowest since Feb. 16.

FUNDAMENTALS

* India is likely to import 1.5 million tonnes of duty-free sunflower oil during the current fiscal year to March 31, trade and government sources said, half a million tonnes less than the quota allocated by the government.

* Indonesia plans to set its crude palm oil reference price at $911.41 per tonne for March 16-31, up from $889.77 per tonne in the first half of the month, Musdhalifah Machmud, an official at the Economics Coordinating Ministry, said on Monday.

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for March 1-10 rose 50.8% to 487,530 tonnes from Feb. 1-10, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Monday.

* Russia on Monday suggested renewing a deal allowing the safe export of grain from Ukraine's Black Sea ports but only for half the term of the previous renewal, while the United Nations pledged to do everything possible to ensure the agreement's integrity remained intact.

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.1%, down for a fourth session due to rising global economic concerns around the stability of the U.S. banking sector.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.8%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 eased 1.8%.

* Palm oil may retest a support of 3,974 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could open the way towards 3,892-3,931 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asia's share markets slid, with Japan's financial stocks leading losses as fear of a U.S. banking crisis gripped investors ahead of crucial inflation data due later in the day. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 UK ILO Unemployment Rate Jan

0700 UK HMRC Payrolls Change Feb

1230 US Core CPI MM, SA Feb

1230 US Core CPI YY, NSA Feb

1230 US CPI Wage Earner Feb

($1 = 4.4800 ringgit)

