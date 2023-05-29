News & Insights

Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm slides for second day tracking weaker edible oils

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

May 29, 2023 — 10:49 pm EDT

Written by Carman Chew for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, May 30 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses for a second straight session on Tuesday, tracking weakness in rival edible oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.93% to 3,509 ringgit ($791.21) per tonne in morning trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Crude palm oil production in Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer, could drop between 1 and 3 million tonnes next year due to the El Nino weather pattern, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said last Thursday.

* Malaysia's exports during May 1-25 fell 0.7% from the same period in April, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday. Another cargo surveyor, AmSpec Agri Malaysia, said exports rose 0.7%.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 dipped 1.0%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 was down 0.9%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1fell 0.1%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil FCPOc3 may retest support at 3,498 ringgit per tonne, as it failed twice to break a resistance at 3,563 ringgit, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian markets were trading mostly in positive territory on Tuesday as investors applauded the prospect the U.S. will avert a major debt default by June 5 which improved sentiment across most major asset classes. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0900 EU Consumer Confid. Final May

1400 US Consumer Confidence May

($1 = 4.4350 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/3OQDNol

(Reporting by Carman Chew; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((carman.chew@thomsonreuters.com; +6582011860))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.