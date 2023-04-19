VEGOILS-Palm slides for second day as rival oils slide

SINGAPORE, April 20 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses on Thursday, as rival edible oils and crude prices declined, while a landmark deforestation law in the European Union (EU) and a recent "wash out" from Indian buyers weighed on trader sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dipped 1% to 3,697 ringgit ($834.54) per tonne in morning trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The European Parliament approved a landmark deforestation law on Wednesday to ban imports of commodities, including palm, into the EU if they are linked to the destruction of the world's forests.

* Indian buyers opted to cancel 75,000 tonnes of palm oil purchases for the first time in years and switch to rival soft oils, such as sunflower oil and soyoil, five industry officials told Reuters.

* Malaysia's exports in March fell 1.4% on the year, a smaller decline than analysts expected, government data showed on Wednesday.

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for April 1-15 fell 20.7% to 566,995 tonnes from 715,230 tonnes shipped during March 1-15, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 2.4%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 was down 1.7%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 eased 0.5%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, strengthened 0.23% against the dollar. A firmer ringgit makes palm oil less attractive for foreign currency holders.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stocks edged lower, while the dollar was on the back foot as investors remained cautious ahead of an expected 25 basis point hike in interest rate by the Federal Reserve next month. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices fell as muted U.S. economic data and expectations of rate hikes pushed up the U.S. dollar, prompting fear of a stronger dollar hurting global oil demand by making it more expensive. O/R

* Malaysia's financial markets will be closed on Friday and Monday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday, Apr. 25.

($1 = 4.4300 ringgit)

