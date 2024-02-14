VEGOILS-Palm settles higher due to lower stocks in top producer Malaysia

By Mayank Bhardwaj

NEW DELHI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures closed higher on Wednesday due to a bigger-than-expected fall in January inventories of the tropical oil in top producer Malaysia.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 47 ringgit, or 1.2%, to close at 3,948 ringgit ($825.42).

Palm is higher due to lower inventory levels in Malaysia, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head at Sunvin Group, a Mumbai-based vegetable oil brokerage.

However, the absence of fresh buying from key buyer China has capped gains, he said.

The rebound in palm oil prices is also likely to be capped by abundant supplies of rival soyoil and sunflower oil, which are "soft" oils available at discounts to tropical palm oil for the first time in more than a year.

Malaysia's palm oil stocks fell more than expected to their lowest in six months at the end of January as production plunged to the lowest level in nine months amid steady exports.

Palm oil imports by India, the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils, in January dropped more than 12% from a month ago to a three-month low as negative refining margins for crude palm oil prompted refiners to switch to rival soyoil.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 fell 0.13%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices were little changed on Wednesday, holding on to Tuesday's gains on a robust demand growth forecast from OPEC and a sharp decline in U.S. fuel stocks. O/R

Stronger crude oil futures typically make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm oil may revisit its Feb. 9 high of 3,945 ringgit per metric ton as it has quickly recovered from Tuesday's low of 3,840 ringgit. TECH/C

($1 = 4.7830 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

