VEGOILS-Palm set to snap 6-day losing streak on higher rival oils

By Dewi Kurniawati

JAKARTA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures traded higher on Tuesday after six sessions of losses, supported by the strength in rival oilseeds earlier in the day.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 6 ringgit, or 0.16%, to 3,719 ringgit ($795.85) per metric ton during the midday break.

"The benchmark opened the gap higher, buoyed by rival oilseeds morning strength," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said, while adding that the weak market sentiment pressured prices as traders await USDA WASDE report due later in the day.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 was down 0.51%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 declined 1.53%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.53%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysia's palm oil stocks at the end of August rose 22.5% from the previous month to 2.12 million tons, the highest in seven months, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed on Monday.

Crude palm oil production rose 8.9% to 1.75 million tons, while palm oil exports fell to 1.22 million tons.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Sept. 1-10 fell 11.2% from a month earlier, according to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services.

Palm oil may test a resistance at 3,795 ringgit per metric ton, a break above which could lead to a gain to 3,859 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.TECH/C

($1 = 4.6730 ringgit)

(Reporting Dewi Kurniawati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Dewi.Kurniawati@thomsonreuters.com))

