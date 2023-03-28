VEGOILS-Palm set to rise for second day on stronger edible oils, tightening supply

Updates with midday prices, adds quotes

SINGAPORE, March 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended early gains on Tuesday, setting it on course for a second daily rise on stronger Dalian edible oils and anticipation of tightening supply.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 86 ringgit, or 2.4%, to 3,662 ringgit ($833.22) a tonne by the midday break.

Investors are expecting Malaysia end-March stocks to fall below 2 million tonnes due to higher exports and lower production, and is expected to decline further in April due to Indonesia’s export restriction till the end of Ramadan, said Bagani.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Mar. 1-25 rose 18.5% compared to shipments during Feb. 1 to Feb. 25, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Tuesday.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 climbed 1.9%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 2.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.1%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Still, crude prices retreated on Tuesday after rallying the previous session, with markets focused on developments in the banking crisis and indications of strengthening demand in China. O/R

Lower oil prices make palm oil a less attractive option as biodiesel feedstock.

Palm oil may revisit its September 2022 low of 3,220 ringgit per tonne in the next quarter, as a bounce from this level is over, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.3950 ringgit)

