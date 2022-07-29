VEGOILS-Palm set to gain for fourth day tracking rival oils rally

Add analyst's comment, updates prices

JAKARTA, July 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains for a fourth straight session on Friday, lifted by stronger rival oils in the Dalian Commodity Exchange, with the benchmark contract heading for second straight weekly jump.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 4.5% to 4,135 ringgit ($930.05) per tonne by midday during heading for its best day in more than two weeks.

"Today, we're still tracking external vegetable oils rally," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Chicago soybeans ticked lower but the market is poised for its biggest weekly rise in more than a year as forecasts of hot and dry weather in the U.S. Midwest raised concerns over supplies.GRA/

On Friday, Dalian's soyoil contract DBYC2 rose 3.55%, while its palm oil contract DCPC2 gained 4.46%. Meanwhile soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOC4 down 0.25%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil FCPOc3 may test a resistance of 4,085 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain to 4,269 ringgit. TECH/C

($1 = 4.4460 ringgit)

