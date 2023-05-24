News & Insights

VEGOILS-Palm set to end two-day loss as weaker ringgit underpins

Credit: REUTERS/ANTARA FOTO

May 24, 2023 — 01:47 am EDT

Written by Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures advanced on Wednesday after slumping to a more than three-week closing low, as a weaker ringgit and stronger crude futures provided support.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 39 ringgit, or 1.15%, to 3,417 ringgit ($770.46) a tonne by the midday break, snapping a two-day loss.

The contract rose on strength from soybean oil and Dalian edible oils, coupled with weakness in the ringgit, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

"However, a further recovery in far month contracts is being capped by the weakness in June spot month," the trader added.

The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, fell 0.33% against the dollar to its lowest since November 2022, making the commodity cheaper for holders of foreign currency.

Oil prices gained more than $1 after U.S. oil and fuel supplies tightened and as a warning from the Saudi energy minister to speculators raised the prospect of further OPEC+ output cuts. O/R

Stronger crude futures make palm oil a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1fell 0.2%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 0.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.5%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may retest a resistance at 3,451 ringgit per tonne, as it has stabilised around a support of 3,363 ringgit again, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.4350 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/421VDrd

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

