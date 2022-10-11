VEGOILS-Palm set to end 7-day rally on higher inventory, weak exports

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Tuesday after a seven-day rally, as higher end-September stocks and slowing early October exports weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 47 ringgit, or 1.22%, to 3,790 ringgit ($811.56) a tonne by the midday break.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Oct. 1-10 fell 17.3% to 350,767 tonnes from 423,912 tonnes shipped during Sept. 1-10, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Monday.

Malaysia's end-September palm oil inventories rose 10.5% from the previous month to 2.32 million tonnes, the highest in nearly three years, according to Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data.

Output gained 2.6% to 1.77 million tonnes, while palm oil exports jumped 9.3% to 1.42 million tonnes, the MPOB data showed.

Inventories were much higher than expected, elevated by large stocks from the previous month, said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

Fundamentally, the market is bearish but it has good support from bullish crude oil and competing vegetables oil prices due to the escalating war in Ukraine, Varqa said.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.1%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 1.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 climbed 0.1%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices slid, extending losses of nearly 2% in the previous session, as a stronger U.S. dollar and a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in China raised concerns of slowing global demand. O/R

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm oil may rise to a range of 3,919 ringgit to 4,008 ringgit per tonne, as it has broken a falling trendline and the upper trendline of a small wedge, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.6700 ringgit)

(Editing by Neha Arora and Subhranshu Sahu)

