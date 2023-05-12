VEGOILS-Palm set for weekly loss on fears of higher Indonesian output

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures edged lower on Friday and were on course for a weekly drop, tracking losses in rival Dalian and also dented by concerns of higher production in larger producer Indonesia.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 33 ringgit, or 0.92%, to 3,570 ringgit a tonne by the midday break.

It fell for a third consecutive session to its lowest since May 5.

For the week, the contract has declined 0.86% so far.

"Rumours of higher production for May in Indonesia is lingering in the market and players are also cautious on weak energy market," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Oil prices fell, set for their fourth weekly decline, as renewed economic concerns in the United States and China revived anxieties about fuel demand growth in the world's two largest oil consumers. O/R

Weaker crude futures make palm a less-attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

In related oils, Dalian's most active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.2%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 lost 2.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.1%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may bounce to 3,707 ringgit per tonne as it has stabilized around a support of 3,563 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

