VEGOILS-Palm set for weekly loss amid strong ringgit, weak rival oils

By Fransiska Nangoy

JAKARTA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures dropped a second day on Friday as the ringgit strengthened and related vegetable oils weakened, with the benchmark contract set for a weekly decline.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 1.79% to 4,005 ringgit ($911.89) a tonne by midday break.

For the week so far, it is down 3.26%.

Persisting strength in the ringgit and continued weakness in related oilseeds put pressure on palm oil prices, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were down 1.32% on Friday, extending from a day earlier when it posted the biggest drop in a day since July.

The U.S. government proposed smaller-than-expected biofuels blending requirements, which could be made from soyoil.

Dalian's most active soyoil contract DBYv1 fell 2.91%, while its palm oil contract DCPv1 slumped by 3.44%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Meanwhile, sunflower oil's discount to rival soyoil has widened this week to the highest level in more than 9 months as leading exporters Ukraine and Russia aggressively offered the oil to bring down their stocks, industry officials told Reuters.

($1 = 4.3920 ringgit)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; editing by Uttaresh.V)

