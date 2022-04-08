VEGOILS-Palm set for weekly gain ahead of supply-and-demand data

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures firmed on Friday, on course for a weekly rise ahead of widely watched data from the palm oil board, although gains were capped by an industry estimate of a sharp increase in March output.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 45 ringgit, or 0.77%, to 5,872 ringgit ($1,392.13) a tonne by the midday break.

For the week, the contract has gained 5.5%.

"Palm started off higher on bargain-buying following a sharp sell-off yesterday from a higher-than-expected March production. Rival vegetable oils on the Chicago Board of Trade pulled the market higher," said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

Trading is cautious ahead of March supply-and-demand data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board due on Monday, Varqa added.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Association on Thursday forecast a 19% monthly rise in March production to 1.35 million tonnes, according to traders. That is higher than a Reuters' poll pegging a 16% rise. PALM/POLL

Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures firmed on Thursday, supported by downgraded South American production and steady U.S. exports.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.2% after a 1.7% overnight gain. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.6%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 fell 0.8%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil looks neutral in a range of 5,744 ringgit to 5,966 ringgit per tonne, and an escape could suggest a direction, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.2180 ringgit)

