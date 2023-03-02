Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm set for fourth weekly rise on weather woes

Credit: REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

March 02, 2023 — 10:05 pm EST

Written by Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains on Friday and were set for a fourth straight weekly rise, as rains and floods raised worries about production in the world's second-largest producer.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange advanced 45 ringgit, or 1.05%, to 4,338 ringgit ($970.47) a tonne in early trade, hovering near a more than three-month closing high scaled in the previous session.

For the week, palm has risen 3.2% so far.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The number of flood victims in Malaysia has risen to more than 36,000 due to heavy rains across the nation, state media Bernama reported.

* India's February palm oil imports dropped 30% from January to their lowest in eight months as refiners preferred to lower their stocks after inventories piled up following excessive imports during October-January, five dealers told Reuters.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.4%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 1.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.1%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may test a resistance at 4,343 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could open the way towards 4,418-4,459 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares rose after Wall Street reversed losses on signals of a measured policy tightening approach from the U.S. Federal Reserve as well as on prospects of a solid economic recovery in China. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

1000 EU HICP Flash YY Feb

1000 EU HICP-X F, E, A&T Flash YY, MM Feb

1000 EU Unemployment Rate Jan

1330 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

($1 = 4.4700 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/41EbY6w

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
More articles by this source ->

