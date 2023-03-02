VEGOILS-Palm set for fourth weekly rise on weather woes

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains on Friday and were set for a fourth straight weekly rise, as rains and floods raised worries about production in the world's second-largest producer.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange advanced 45 ringgit, or 1.05%, to 4,338 ringgit ($970.47) a tonne in early trade, hovering near a more than three-month closing high scaled in the previous session.

For the week, palm has risen 3.2% so far.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The number of flood victims in Malaysia has risen to more than 36,000 due to heavy rains across the nation, state media Bernama reported.

* India's February palm oil imports dropped 30% from January to their lowest in eight months as refiners preferred to lower their stocks after inventories piled up following excessive imports during October-January, five dealers told Reuters.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.4%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 1.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.1%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may test a resistance at 4,343 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could open the way towards 4,418-4,459 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares rose after Wall Street reversed losses on signals of a measured policy tightening approach from the U.S. Federal Reserve as well as on prospects of a solid economic recovery in China. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

1000 EU HICP Flash YY Feb

1000 EU HICP-X F, E, A&T Flash YY, MM Feb

1000 EU Unemployment Rate Jan

1330 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

($1 = 4.4700 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

