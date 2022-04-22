VEGOILS-Palm set for first weekly loss in three on higher stocks outlook

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures reversed early gains on Friday, setting them on course for their first weekly decline in three, as investors anticipated a rise in April stockpiles.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 48 ringgit, or 0.76%, to 6,265 ringgit ($1,454.61) a tonne by the midday break.

For the week, palm has declined 3.14% so far.

The market is pricing in higher stockpile outlook for April, based on better production and weaker exports, said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for April 1-20 fell 12.6% to 632,588 tonnes from the same week in March, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said late Thursday.

Limiting losses, the ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade fell 0.42% against the dollar to its lowest since June 2020, making the commodity cheaper for holders of foreign currency.

"Despite the ringgit depreciating to a new multi-year low against the dollar, there was little support to cushion the price fall," Varqa said.

After huge rallies fed by blockbuster commodity price surges, the tide may be turning for currencies such as the Aussie dollar and Colombian peso as fears of a global growth slowdown take hold in markets.

In related oils, Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 0.1%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 fell 0.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 slipped 0.5% after a seven-day winning streak.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may test a resistance at 6,454 ringgit a tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain to 6,548 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.3070 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

