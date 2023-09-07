VEGOILS-Palm set for first weekly drop in four weeks

JAKARTA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures were set for their first weekly drop in four as the market fell further on Friday, dragged down by weakness in Dalian and Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rival oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 32 ringgit, or 0.84%, to 3,800 ringgit ($812.66) per metric ton in early trade, hitting its lowest level in more than three weeks.

The contract has declined 5.9% so far in the week and was on track for a fifth straight session of fall.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 dropped 1.27%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 slid 1.15%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 fell 0.34%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Malaysia's palm oil inventories at the end of August likely jumped to a six-month high at 1.89 million tons as output rose and exports slowed, a Reuters survey showed. The MPOB is due to release its supply-demand data for August on Sept. 11.

* India's palm oil imports are set to jump 26% to a record high in the 2022/23 year ending on Oct. 31, as a recovery in consumption and competitive prices prompt refiners to increase purchases, the country's top palm oil buyer said earlier this week.

* Palm oil may drop further to 3,730 ringgit per metric ton, driven by a wave C, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. [TECH/C}

MARKET NEWS

* Asia's stockmarkets dipped, with tech shares tumbling on deepening Sino-U.S. tensions, while the dollar was set to seal its longest winning streak in nine years as investors braced for U.S. interest rates to stay higher for longer. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices fell for a second session, weighed down by lingering concerns over slower global demand, but were still headed for a second consecutive weekly gain amid expectations of tightening supplies. O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 Germany HICP Final YY Aug

1600 Federal Reserve issues quarterly

financial accounts of the United States

($1 = 4.6760 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/44wIBmE

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Bernadette.christina@Thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.