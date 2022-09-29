VEGOILS-Palm set for fifth monthly drop amid oversupply concerns

JAKARTA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a second session on Friday, tracking related edible oils and ahead of September export data from cargo surveyors, although the market was set for a fifth monthly drop on concerns about oversupply and weakening demand.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 1.86% to 3,404 ringgit ($734.10) per tonne in early trade. It has lost about 9% so far this week.

Palm prices have declined about 18% so far this month, heading for their biggest monthly drop since June.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's palm oil contract DCPv1 gained 1.68%, while its most active soy oil contract was little changed. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 ticked 0.17% lower.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Traders are waiting for September export data from cargo surveyors. Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Sept. 1-25 rose between 18.6% and 20.9% from a month ago, cargo surveyors said.

* Palm oil may break a resistance at 3,360 ringgit per tonne and rise into 3,427-3,477 ringgit range, as it failed twice to break a support at 3,243 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

* Indonesia plans to set its crude palm oil reference price at $792.19 per tonne for the Oct. 1-15 period, a senior official said, which would place export tax for palm oil at $33 per tonne for the period.

MARKET NEWS

* Oil prices were little changed in early trade but headed for their first weekly gain in five, underpinned by a weaker U.S. dollar and the possibility that OPEC+ may agree to cut crude output when it meets on Oct. 5. O/R

* Asian shares were headed for the worst month since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, while jitters in currency and bond markets persisted over hawkish talk from central banks, worries about global recession and rising geopolitical risk. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

0130 China NBS Manufacturing PMI Sept

0130 China Caixin Mfg PMI Final Sept

0600 UK Business Invest QQ, YY Q2

0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY Sept

0645 France Producer Prices YY Aug

0755 Germany Unemployment Chg, Rate SA Sept

0900 EU HICP Flash YY Sept

0900 EU HICP-X F, E, A&T Flash YY Sept

0900 EU HICP-X F, E, A, T Flash MM Sept

0900 EU Unemployment Rate Aug

1230 US Consumption, Adjusted MM Aug

1400 US U Mich Sentiment Final Sept

($1 = 4.6370 ringgit)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

