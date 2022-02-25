VEGOILS-Palm set for best week since May on supply concerns

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures were set for their biggest weekly gain in more than nine months despite a sharp drop on Friday, as Russia's attack on Ukraine stoked worries about global edible oil supply.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 267 ringgit, or 4.14%, to 6,186 ringgit ($1,474.26) a tonne by the midday break, after a six-day rally to a record high.

For the week, palm has risen 11.7% in what could be its biggest since May 7 last year.

"It is too early to say if the correction will be extended but the steep fall erased the war risk premium accumulated yesterday," said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

Ukraine's military has suspended commercial shipping at its ports, an adviser to the Ukrainian president's chief of staff said, stoking fears of supply disruption from leading grain and oilseeds exporters.

There is a grave risk of physical disruption to the supply of agricultural commodities from Ukraine and Russia, as the key Black Sea ports are likely to be at the heart of military conflict on top of risks of Ukraine's crop being damaged by incursions, Capital Economics said in a note.

"We think agricultural prices could rise further in the near term given the uncertainty about the supply of grains and sunflower seed, and the prospect of higher (fossil-fuel based) fertiliser prices," Capital Economics said.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.2%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 fell 0.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.3%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may retest a resistance at 6,488 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain into 6,562-6,680 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.1960 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Subhranshu Sahu)

