VEGOILS-Palm set for best week in two decades on edible oil supply worries

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures climbed 3% on Friday, putting them on course for their sharpest weekly gain in nearly two decades, as agricultural markets rally on global edible oil supply concerns.

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery FCPOc3 on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 133 ringgit, or 3.16%, to 4,348 ringgit ($1,057.01) a tonne, as of 0305 GMT, its highest since March 4, 2008.

The futures contract was set for a 12.5% rise for the week, its biggest since July 2001.

The contract for May delivery was trading at a record high of 4,860 ringgit a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Palm oil is being supported by a rally in the global agricultural market led by Chicago corn and soybean futures, which are trading at multi-year highs.

* China's cabinet on Thursday said it will stabilise wheat and rice minimum purchase prices and improve subsidies for soybean and corn production, in a bid to promote grain output and boost grain security.

* Argentine soy and corn harvesting is being driven by ideal weather conditions but the lack of rain that is helping farmers bring in crops is also contributing to the shallowness of the Parana River, which has begun to dent agricultural exports.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 2.1%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 2.9%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 1.4%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may extend gains into a range of 4,331-4,393 ringgit per tonne, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Global stocks headed for their first weekly gain in three amid a surge in commodity prices, while traders braced for a key U.S. jobs report later in the day that could provide clues on when the Federal Reserve will ease back on monetary stimulus.MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 Germany Industrial Output MM March

0645 France Reserve Assets Total April

1230 US Non-Farm Payrolls April

1230 US Unemployment Rate April

1230 US Average Earnings YY April

N/A China Exports, Imports YY April

N/A China Trade Balance April

($1 = 4.1135 ringgit)

(Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

