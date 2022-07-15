VEGOILS-Palm set for 12% weekly plunge on lower export concerns

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures jumped on Friday, after falling sharply in the previous session, with the contract set for a 12% weekly slump on expectations of slow exports after rival Indonesia planned more incentives to increase shipments.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 86 ringgit, or 2.41%, to 3,654 ringgit ($821.59) a tonne by the midday break.

For the week, the contract has slumped 12%, down for a second consecutive week.

Palm rebounded after a hefty sell-off in the previous session from pricing in a potential export levy cut in top producer Indonesia, said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

But, there is little positive fundamental data to retain buying momentum, he added.

Indonesia plans to bring in new rules on its palm oil export levy and incentives soon to boost exports and empty storage tanks, an official said, the latest attempt to accelerate shipments after lifting an export ban in May.

The industry is urging Indonesian authorities to ease export restrictions and taxes so it can sell produce that risks going to waste, as an upcoming harvest season is likely to keep inventories at full capacity.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.8%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 fell 1.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.8%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices rose amid prospects of a less aggressive U.S. rate hike, making palm an attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm oil may test a resistance at 3,782 ringgit per tonne, a break could open the way towards 3,900-3,999 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.4475 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ITYZEZ

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.