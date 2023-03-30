VEGOILS-Palm sees correction but heads for weekly gain amid supply concern

JAKARTA, March 31 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures eased in early trade on Friday after four days of gains on profit taking, but are set for a weekly rise amid output concerns.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.98% to 3,751 ringgit ($851.34) early in the session, erasing some of the 7.67% gains over the past four days.

The contract posted a 6.84% rise so far this week, but is on track to post a monthly loss.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Cargo surveyors are scheduled to release March exports data later on Friday.

* Malaysia's palm oil output is expected to decline after a miller's association estimated a 22.9% decline in output from March 1-25, analysts said.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYv1 gained 1.41%, while its palm oil contract DCPv1 rose 0.50%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 dropped 0.26%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may extend gains to 3,853 ringgit per tonne, to complete a bounce from 3,500 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares were headed for a second quarterly gain on Friday while bonds were enjoying the best month since 2008, but the market braced for a stormy session after an upside surprise in German CPI raised the stakes for U.S. inflation data. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0130 China NBS Manufacturing PMI March

0600 UK GDP QQ, YY Q4

0600 UK Nationwide house price MM, YY March

0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY March

0645 France Producer Prices YY Feb

0755 Germany Unemployment Rate, Chg SA March

0900 EU HICP Flash YY March

0900 EU HICP-X F, E, A, T Flash MM, YY March

0900 EU Unemployment Rate Feb

1230 US Consumption, Adjusted MM Feb

1230 US Core PCE Price Index MM, YY Feb

1230 US PCE Price Index MM, YY Feb

1400 US U Mich Sentiment Final March

($1 = 4.4060 ringgit)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.