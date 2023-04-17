VEGOILS-Palm rises over 2% on Indonesia supply worries, weaker ringgit

SINGAPORE, April 18 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose more than 2% on Tuesday after a four-day slide, as concerns about supply from top producer Indonesia grew after a sharp drop in February stockpiles, while a weaker Malaysian ringgit also lent some support.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 2.23% to 3,719 ringgit ($838.18) per tonne in morning trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Indonesia had stocks of 2.64 million tonnes at the end of February, down 14.84% from a month earlier.

* Malaysia maintained its export tax for crude palm oil at 8% for May and raised its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Monday.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYc1 rose 1.2%, while its palm oil contract DCPc2 was up 2.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 climbed 0.6%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, weakened 0.44% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

* China's economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the first quarter, as the end of strict COVID curbs lifted businesses and consumers out of crippling pandemic disruptions.

* Palm oil FCPOc3 may retest a support at 3,577 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could cause a fall to 3,520 ringgit, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asia's shares pared losses as China's economy recorded a stronger-than-expected recovery from punishing pandemic lockdowns last year that led to a major slowdown. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK Claimant Count Unemp Chng March

0600 UK ILO Unemployment Rate Feb

0600 UK HMRC Payrolls Change March

0900 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment April

0900 Germany ZEW Current Conditions April

1230 US Housing Starts Number March

($1 = 4.4370 ringgit)

(Reporting by Carman Chew; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

