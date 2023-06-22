VEGOILS-Palm rises on weaker ringgit, soyoil recovery

JAKARTA, June 23 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Friday and snapped three sessions of losses, supported by a recovery in soybean oil and a weaker ringgit, although the contract is expected to post a weekly drop.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange jumped 2.75% to 3,660 ringgit ($783.22) per metric ton in early trade. The contract has lost 2.16% in the week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Malaysia's ringgit, the contract currency of trade, weakened to hit its lowest level since November 11, 2022 in early trade. A weaker ringgit made the contract more attractive to foreign currency holders.

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were up 0.55%. The Dalian Commodity was closed for the Dragon Boat Festival holidays.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Malaysia has maintained its July export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and lowered its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Wednesday.

* Malaysian palm oil products exports for June 1-20 fell 16.8% from the same period in May, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said. Cargo surveyor AmSpec Agri Malaysia said exports fell 12.9%.

MARKET NEWS

* The U.S. dollar and Treasury yields climbed on Thursday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested more U.S. interest rate hikes may be needed to curb inflation and the Bank of England (BoE) delivered a bigger-than-expected rate hike.MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices were little changed in early trading on Friday but were headed for a 3% drop for the week on worries about the outlook for fuel demand after a bigger-than-expected interest rate hike in the UK and warnings about looming U.S. rate hikes. O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0030 Japan JibunBK PMI June

0600 UK Retail Sales MM, YY, Ex-Fuel MM May

0645 France Address by Christine Lagarde, president of

the European Central Bank, participates in

a panel at "Summit for a new global

financing pact" in Paris

0715 France HCOB PMI June

0730 Germany HCOB PMI June

0800 Euro Zone HCOB PMI June

0830 UK PMI June

1345 US S&P Global PMI June

($1 = 4.6730 ringgit)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

