VEGOILS-Palm rises on support from Dalian and Chicago soyoil

JAKARTA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Wednesday extending gains from the previous session, supported by strength in rival Dalian and Chicago soyoil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 45 ringgit, or 1.15%, to 3,949 ringgit ($846.88) a metric ton in the morning trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 climbed 0.27%. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 was up 2.12%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 increased 2.73%.

* Soybean prices impact the cost of soyoil, which competes with palm oil for a share in the global vegetable oil market.

* Palm oil on the European vegetable oils market rose sharply on Tuesday, following rallying Malaysian palm oil futures. Prices for palm oil rose between $5 and $47.50 a ton.

* India's imports of palm oil and sunflower oil in 2022/23 surged 24% and 54%, respectively, to record highs, helped by a rebound in consumption and steep discounts in both oils' prices compared to rival soyoil.

* Malaysia's palm oil stockpiles stood at a four-year high at the end of October despite more-than-expected exports, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed on Friday.

* Cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS) estimated exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Nov. 1-10 at 404,074 tons.

* The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, is strengthening at 1.14% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

MARKET NEWS

* Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Middle East tensions and a weaker dollar, while investors focused on inventory data after a two week delay in reporting.O/R

* Asian stocks leapt while the dollar was nursing its heaviest losses in a year, as steady U.S. inflation figures boosted investor confidence that the Federal Reserve was done hiking interest rates and may start cutting early next year. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0200 China Urban Investment (YTD) YY Oct

0200 China Retail Sales YY Oct

0200 China Unemp Rate Urban Area Oct

0700 UK Core CPI YY Oct

0700 UK CPI YY Oct

0745 France CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY Oct

1000 EU Total Trade Balance SA Sept

1100 EU Reserve Assets Total Oct

1330 US PPI Machine Manuf'ing Oct

1330 US Retail Sales MM Oct

($1 = 4.6630 ringgit)

