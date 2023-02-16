VEGOILS-Palm rises on stronger rival oils, weaker ringgit

Update prices, add analyst comments

JAKARTA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Thursday, set for their biggest daily gain in more than a week, as rival vegetable oils in Dalian and Chicago strengthened and a weaker ringgit supported the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery rose 1.83% to 4,016 ringgit per tonne by midday, rebounding from Wednesday's 0.5% drop.

"Prices moved up on the back of strong closing in Chicago soybean oil last night as NOPA released lower crushing," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

The U.S. soybean crush in January were smaller than expected despite rising for the first time in three months, while soyoil stocks increased for a fourth straight month.

Palm is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYv1 gained 0.76%, while its palm oil contract DCPv1 rose 1.04%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were up 0.31%.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Feb. 1-15 rose 8.9% from a month earlier, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Wednesday, while cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services reported an increase of 18.4%.

India's palm oil imports in January fell about 25% from the previous month to 833,667 tonnes, a trade body said on Wednesday.

Higher export tax and export levy for Indonesian palm oil exports in Feb. 16-28 period would also benefiting Malaysian palm oil exporters, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

The biggest palm oil exporter Indonesia set its crude palm oil reference price at $880.03 per tonne for Feb. 16-28, which put CPO export tax at $74 per tonne and export levy at $95 per tonne, higher than the imposed tax and levy in first half of February.

Palm oil is biased to fall to 3,859 ringgit per tonne, as it may be affected by the drop in the overnight COBT grain market, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao TECH/C

