VEGOILS-Palm rises on stronger rival oils, but set for weekly drop

JAKARTA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures snapped two days of losses on Friday, supported by stronger rival vegetable oils on the Chicago Board of Trade and Dalian Commodity Exchange, but were still set to end the week lower.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 80 ringgit, or 2.13%, to 3,831 ringgit ($898.24) a tonne, as of 14:15 (GMT+7). The contract has declined about 2% so far in the week.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for January fell 26.4% to 1,113,292 tonnes from 1,512,468 tonnes shipped during December, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Tuesday.

India's January palm oil imports fell 31% from a month ago as a narrowing discount to rival oils prompted refiners to increase purchases of soybean and sunflower oils, five dealers told Reuters.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.28%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 1.01%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 slipped 0.08%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may break a support at 3,721 ringgit per tonne and fall into 3,606-3,683 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.2650 ringgit)

