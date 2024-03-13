VEGOILS-Palm rises on stronger Dalian contracts; higher output hopes cap gains

Updates with midday prices, analyst's comments

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Wednesday, tracking strength in Dalian edible oils, although expectations of an uptick in output from the world's second-biggest producer capped gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange edged up 10 ringgit, or 0.24%, to 4,139 ringgit ($884.02) by the midday break.

The contract logged a minor uptick, driven by the diminishing appeal of palm oil's relative value to other edible oils, said Marcello Cultrera, chief executive officer of Singapore-based commodities consultancy Apricus 8 Pte Ltd.

"Considering the anticipated rise in production (of palm oil), it appears that we are approaching a short-term price cap at the current market levels," Cultrera said.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 0.24% higher, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 added 0.51%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.38%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices rose on Wednesday on expectations of strong global demand, including in the world's top consumer the United States, and as even somewhat sticky U.S. inflation did not significantly alter expectations the Fed might start cutting rates soon. O/R

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Malaysia's palm oil stocks at the end of February dwindled to their lowest levels in seven months as production hit a 10-month low, offsetting the slowdown in exports.

Inventories at the end of last month fell 5% to 1.92 million metric tons from levels seen in January, crude palm oil production declined 10.18% to 1.26 million tons, while exports plunged 24.75%, data from industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed on Monday.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, fell 0.19% against the dollar, making the commodity less expensive for buyers holding the foreign currency.

($1 = 4.6820 ringgit)

(Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)

((danial.azhar@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/dan_azh ;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.