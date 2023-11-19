VEGOILS-Palm rises on stronger Chicago soyoil and crude oil

JAKARTA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures opened higher on Monday after falling in the previous session, supported by strength in Chicago soyoil and crude oil, but weakness in Dalian vegetable oils limited gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 21 ringgit, or 0.53%, to 3,952 ringgit ($844.81) a metric ton during the early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 was up 0.29%. Dalian's most active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.14%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 also down 0.21%.

* Palm oil prices affected by soyoil prices as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oil market.

* Palm oil FCPOc3 may retest support at 3,917 ringgit per metric ton, a break below which could open the way towards 3,882-3,895 ringgit range, according to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Oil futures nudged higher, extending gains on expectations of OPEC+ deepening supply cuts to shore up prices, which have fallen for four weeks on easing concern of Mid-East supply disruption brought about by the Israel-Hamas conflict.O/R

* Japanese shares climbed to highs not seen since 1990 on Monday as strong earnings and offshore demand fuelled a three-week winning streak, while other Asian markets were more mixed with eyes fixed on the U.S. rate outlook. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0115 China Loan Prime Rate 1Y Nov

0115 China Loan Prime Rate 5Y Nov

($1 = 4.6780 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/46jprSp

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

