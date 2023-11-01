VEGOILS-Palm rises on strong export data, crude oil prices

SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures climbed for a second straight session on Thursday, buoyed by strong export data and higher crude oil prices, although a stronger ringgit capped the gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 10 ringgit, or 0.2% to 3,697 ringgit ($778.64) a metric ton in morning trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for October rose between 6.6% and 8.9% from a month earlier, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services and independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Tuesday.

* Oil prices edged higher in early trade on Thursday as the conflict in the Middle East kept investors on edge about whether it could disrupt oil supplies around the region. O/R

* Stronger crude makes palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.5%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 was up 1.6%.

* Commodity brokerage StoneX SNEX.O on Wednesday lowered its forecast of the U.S. 2023 soybean yield to 50.3 bpa from its Oct. 2 figure of 50.4. The firm forecast U.S. soybean production at 4.162 billion bushels, down from 4.175 billion previously.

* Lower soybean production is expected to reduce supplies of soyoil, which competes with palm oil for market share.

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 climbed 0.8% after hitting a five-month low in the previous session.

* The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, strengthened 0.4% against the dollar to 4.754, and was set for its best day since July 31. A stronger ringgit makes palm oil less attractive for foreign currency holders.

* Palm oil looks neutral in a range of 3,681-3,719 ringgit per metric ton, and an escape could suggest a direction, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares and bonds extended a global rally on Thursday as a non-committal Federal Reserve Chair had markets double down on bets that U.S. interest rates have peaked and cuts are on the way. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0850 France S&P Global Mfg PMI Oct

0855 Germany HCOB Mfg PMI Oct

0855 Germany Unemployment Chg, Rate SA Oct

0900 EU HCOB Mfg Final PMI Oct

1200 UK BOE Bank Rate Nov

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1400 US Factory Orders MM Sept

($1 = 4.7480 ringgit)

