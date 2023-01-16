VEGOILS-Palm rises on short-covering ahead of long weekend

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Monday after last week's sharp drop, as traders covered short positions ahead of a long weekend, although concerns over weak January exports weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 48 ringgit, or 1.25%, to 3,893 ringgit ($903.25) a tonne by the midday break, after falling 5.2% last week.

"The market has already priced in all the bad news from softening demand to the idea of halting exports to EU. Last week, the market was heavily battered amid fears of anaemic demand and aggressive selling from Indonesia," said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Jan. 1-15 fell 36.9% to 409,731 tonnes from 649,782 tonnes shipped during Dec. 1-15, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Sunday.

Bursa Malaysia will be closed on Jan. 23 and 24 for the Chinese New Year holidays.

"We see potential emergence of short-covering or intensification of stock buildup by several refiners ahead of the holidays," Paramalingam.

Top palm oil exporter Indonesia's move to restrict shipments and boost domestic biodiesel consumption is set to squeeze global vegetable oil supplies that are already undercut by lower output in Southeast Asia and Latin America.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 0.2%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 0.3%. The Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 was closed for a public holiday.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may test support at 3,796 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could open the way towards 3,693 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.3100 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; editing by Uttaresh.V and Subhranshu Sahu)

