VEGOILS-Palm rises on rival oils support, weaker ringgit

By Dewi Kurniawati

JAKARTA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Wednesday, tracking gains in rival oils and crude prices, while a weaker ringgit also lent support.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 39 ringgit, or 1.06%, to 3,731 ringgit ($793.15) a metric ton in early trade.

"The midday closed with a double-digit upside ahead of the holiday and Globoil conference. Overnight recovery in crude and weak ringgit have supported palm prices," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.10%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 increased 0.14%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were 0.23% higher.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, fell against the U.S. dollar, making palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

Oil prices ticked up in early trade, as markets focused on supply tightness heading into winter and a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy. O/R

Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Sept. 1-25 rose 17.5% to 1.1 million tons from 974,235 tons shipped during the same period in August.

According to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia, exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Sept. 1-25 rose 15.2% to 1.09 million tons from 945,155 tons shipped during Aug. 1-25.

Official data showed the EU 2023/24 palm oil imports stood at 821,115 tons by Sept. 24, compared with 902,142 tons last year.

Refinitiv Commodities Research showeda worsening drying trend will emerge in October for Indonesia, the biggest palm oil producer in the world.

Palm oil may test a support zone of 3,636 ringgit to 3,650 ringgit per metric ton, a break below could open the way towards 3,561 ringgit, according to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao.

Malaysia's financial markets will be closed on Thursday for a public holiday.

($1 = 4.7040 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/3ZA2adh

(Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Eileen Soreng)

((Dewi.Kurniawati@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.