VEGOILS-Palm rises on rival oils' support despite weaker exports data

By Dewi Kurniawati

JAKARTA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures increased on Thursday, underpinned by gains in rival oils in Dalian and Chicago soyoil futures, despite weaker exports data.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange increased 26 ringgit, or 0.67%, to 3,889 ringgit ($811.90) a metric ton by the midday break.

"The futures is drawing support from Dalian palm oil and Chicago soyoil to maintain its trading target of 4,200 ringgit despite weaker exports data," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Soyoil contract at the Dalian Commodity Exchange <DBYcv1> were up 0.03%, while its palm oil contract <DCPcv1> was up 0.05%. Meanwhile, soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade <BOcv1> were up 0.31%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Feb. 1-20 were seen falling by 3.4% to 18.3% from the previous month, cargo surveyors data showed.

The ringgit MYR= was up 0.04% against the dollar, making the edible oil less attractive for holders of foreign currency.

Oil prices rose slightly, holding to gains from the previous session that came amid signs of tighter supply.O/R

Palm oil FCPOc3 remains neutral in a range of 3,815 ringgit to 3,891 ringgit per metric ton, and an escape could suggest a direction, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.7900 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/49niH8p

(Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sohini Goswami)

