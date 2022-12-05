VEGOILS-Palm rises on likely drop in stocks, firmer ringgit caps gain

By Fransiska Nangoy

JAKARTA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Monday as expectations of a drop in stocks buoyed prices, though a stronger currency and weakness in Dalian oils capped gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 0.30% to 3,964 ringgit ($907.92) a tonne by the afternoon closing, rebounding from a two-week low on Friday and a more than 4% weekly drop.

The contract rose as much as 3.41% earlier in the session as "external market improved and market poll was expecting November 2022 palm oil stockpiles dipped slightly," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

"However, firm ringgit limited some of the upside."

Malaysia's palm oil inventories at end-November likely slipped from October as output slowed while imports jumped, a Reuters survey showed on Monday.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 gained 0.21% by afternoon trade in Asia hours, after losing 10.80% over the four previous sessions.

Dalian's most active soyoil contract DBYv1 closed 0.24% lower, while its palm oil contract DCPv1 fell 2.01%. They rose as much as 1.03% and 0.62%, respectively, earlier in the session.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit MYR= strengthened by 0.39% against the U.S. dollar on Monday, its fourth day of gains and hit a seven-month high. A stronger ringgit makes palm oil less attractive for holders of foreign currencies.

Palm oil may drop further into a range of 3,837-3,891 ringgit a tonne, probably after a moderate bounce to 4,029 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.3660 ringgit)

