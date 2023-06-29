VEGOILS-Palm rises on higher Indonesian export levy, weak ringgit

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday, heading for their first monthly jump in four, underpinned by higher Indonesian export levy and weakening ringgit currency.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 46 ringgit, or 1.23%, to 3,801 ringgit ($812.87) per metric ton during early trade.

The contract is set for an 18.8% monthly jump.

However, it has lost nearly 9% in the first half of the year.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Top producer Indonesia has set its crude palm oil (CPO) reference price higher at $747.23 per metric ton for the period of July 1-15, a trade ministry decree on Wednesday showed, making Malaysian palm oil products more competitive.

* Cargo surveyors are scheduled to release June export shipment data later in the day.

* The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, fell 0.15% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currency.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.5%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 1.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 1.6%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stocks eased on Friday after a set of strong U.S. economic data bolstered the view that the Federal Reserve will likely keep interest rates higher for longer, while the yen breached a psychologically important barrier amid intervention worries. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0130 China NBS Manufacturing PMI Jun

0600 UK GDP QQ and YY Q1

0600 UK Nationwide house prices Jun

0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Prelim Jun

0645 France Producer Prices May

0755 Germany Unemployment Rate SA Jun

0900 EU HICP Flash Jun

0900 EU Unemployment Rate May

1230 US PCE Price Index May

($1=4.6760 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.