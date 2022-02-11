VEGOILS-Palm rises on expectations of lower production

Commodities

Malaysian palm oil futures gained on Friday on concerns over weak output, although they posted a second straight week of losses due to expectations of sluggish exports.

JAKARTA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures gained on Friday on concerns over weak output, although they posted a second straight week of losses due to expectations of sluggish exports.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 0.81% to close at 5,580 ringgit ($1,332.38) per tonne, after falling 1.1% a day earlier.

It lost 0.66% for the week.

Palm prices on Friday were supported by expectations of lower production and stockpiles in February, a trader in Kuala Lumpur said. However, the forecast for weak demand this month capped gains, the trader added.

Malaysian palm oil products exports in Feb. 1-10 fell between 5% and 6.5% from the same period last month, according to cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance and Intertek Testing Services. Meanwhile, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said exports rose 0.5%.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's palm oil inventories dropped more than anticipated at the end of January, hitting a six-month low as production and imports slumped, data from the industry regulator showed on Thursday.

On the Dalian commodity exchange, its most-active soyoil contract DBYv1 fell 1.3%, while the palm oil contract for May delivery DCPv1 was down 0.48%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 rose 0.68%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil looks neutral in a range of 5,528-5,608 ringgit per tonne, and an escape could suggest a direction, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.1880 ringgit)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Shailesh Kuber and Amy Caren Daniel)

